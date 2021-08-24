Languages

Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province

Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province

A pair of giant pandas, Gonggong and Shunshun, enjoy food at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Aug. 22, 2021. The park holds celebrations for the two pandas’ eighth birthdays on Sunday. Their birthday cake is made of multicolored ice, bamboo shoots, fruits, etc. (Photo/Xinhua)


