Wild giant panda spotted ambling downhill for water in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 15:58, July 19, 2021

A wild giant panda has been captured on camera going downhill for water at Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

In the video, the giant panda was seen strolling down the high hill into a section of the mountain stream. After drinking some water, it ambled back to the hill.

The area where it appeared was in the scope of the National Giant Panda Park, which has dense primitive forests and well-developed ancient glacier sites. It’s home to nationally protected animals such as giant pandas, golden monkeys, wildebeests, and green-tailed rainbow pheasants.

