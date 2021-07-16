Giant panda cub Bao Lu grows black patches as he gets older

People's Daily Online) 10:57, July 16, 2021

Photo shows giant panda cub “Bao Lu”. (Photo provided by Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

Bao Lu, a giant panda cub born on June 24, has grown black markings around his eyes, ears, and some other areas of his body.

The male giant panda cub was born weighing 174.7 grams at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, located in Chengdu city, southwest China’s Sichuan province, and is in good health while under the meticulous care of researchers and breeders.

A newborn giant baby is all white, and about four or five days after its birth its eyes and ears begin to turn grey. Its arms, legs, and shoulders begin to change color one week after birth, and its patches get darker as time goes on.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)