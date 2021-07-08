Home>>
Huangshan Mountain shows picturesque scenery
(Ecns.cn) 09:38, July 08, 2021
Undated photo shows pinky sea of clouds appears in the Huangshan Mountain scenic spot, China's Anhui Province. Visitors used cameras to seize the amazing moment. (Photo/ Li Jingang)
The Huangshan Mountain is famous for five spectacular sceneries: peculiar pine trees, rare-shape stones, sea of clouds, hot springs, and waterfalls.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Heavy rainfall lashes China's Anhui, affects 137,000
- China's Anhui issues highest alert for flash floods
- World heritage site Hongcun village receives 17,000 visits during holiday
- East China's Anhui clears areas with medium, high COVID-19 risks
- Working group sent to guide COVID-19 control efforts in Anhui
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.