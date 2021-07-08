We Are China

Huangshan Mountain shows picturesque scenery

Ecns.cn) 09:38, July 08, 2021

Undated photo shows pinky sea of clouds appears in the Huangshan Mountain scenic spot, China's Anhui Province. Visitors used cameras to seize the amazing moment. (Photo/ Li Jingang)

The Huangshan Mountain is famous for five spectacular sceneries: peculiar pine trees, rare-shape stones, sea of clouds, hot springs, and waterfalls.

