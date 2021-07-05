Heavy rainfall lashes China's Anhui, affects 137,000

July 05, 2021

HEFEI, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Continuous rainstorms had affected about 137,000 people in 19 counties, cities and districts in east China's Anhui Province as of 11 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Heavy rainfall began battering Anhui on Thursday, toppling and damaging houses, while also inundating crops and roads, according to the provincial emergency management department.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the natural disaster had damaged 8,400 hectares of crops and led to 270 million yuan (about 41.7 million U.S. dollars) in direct economic losses, the department said.

Authorities have allocated funds to help locals cope with evacuation, sending them beds, quilts, water and instant noodles.

