China's Anhui issues highest alert for flash floods

Xinhua) 16:08, July 02, 2021

HEFEI, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Anhui Province issued a top-level red alert for flash floods at 6 p.m. Thursday, after downpours lashed the province.

Co-issued by the provincial meteorological bureau and the water resources department, the alert said flash floods are likely to occur in multiple cities in the province from 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday.

Local authorities in the affected cities are required to strengthen both monitoring and warning for flash floods and make evacuation arrangements.

Part of the province is expected to experience heavy rains and rainstorms from Thursday to Saturday, with hourly precipitation of up to 80 mm.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)