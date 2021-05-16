Home>>
China's Anhui reports no new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:24, May 16, 2021
HEFEI, May 16 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province on Saturday reported no new confirmed, suspected or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, the provincial health commission said Sunday.
From Thursday to Saturday, the province reported a total of five confirmed cases, consisting of two in the provincial capital of Hefei and three in the city of Lu'an.
Another seven asymptomatic cases, all in Lu'an, were reported during the period and are receiving medical observation.
