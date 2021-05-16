Home>>
People receive COVID-19 vaccines in Hefei, China's Anhui
(Xinhua) 13:16, May 16, 2021
A woman receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Shushan District of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, May 15, 2021. Since Friday morning, residents in Hefei have queued up at vaccination sites to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Some sites have prolonged their service time or even run around the clock. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over one-third U.S. states, some businesses ending COVID-19 mask mandates
- COVID-19 control cranked up after sporadic cases reported
- China cancels 487 inbound flights over COVID-19 concerns
- Better trained staff on drug use, more oxygen supply needed in hospitals to fight COVID-19: WHO
- China's Liaoning reports new coronavirus infections
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.