People receive COVID-19 vaccines in Hefei, China's Anhui

Xinhua) 13:16, May 16, 2021

A woman receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Shushan District of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, May 15, 2021. Since Friday morning, residents in Hefei have queued up at vaccination sites to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Some sites have prolonged their service time or even run around the clock. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)