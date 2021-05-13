Fluorescent footpath glows under the night sky in Chongqing

People's Daily Online) 15:13, May 13, 2021

A glowing footpath stands out under the night sky in a village in southwest China's Chongqing city. The path is about 185 meters long and 3.5 meters wide. Paved with fluorescent stones, the twinkling path winds about towards a picturesque rural landscape in the backdrop. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)