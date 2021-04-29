Chongqing Longxing football field under construction

Aerial photo taken on April 28, 2021 shows the construction site of Chongqing Longxing football field in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Construction of the main structure of Chongqing Longxing football field was completed Wednesday. When completed, Longxing football field, as a venue of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, will be able to accommodate 60,000 people to watch the game. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

