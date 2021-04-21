Flowers in full bloom as temperature rises in Changxing, E China

Xinhua) 08:13, April 21, 2021

Tourists visit a rose planting base in Shigugang Village of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 20, 2021. Flowers in planting bases are in full bloom as temperature rises recently in Changxing, attracting tourists and boosting local economic development. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

