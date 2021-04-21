Home>>
Flowers in full bloom as temperature rises in Changxing, E China
(Xinhua) 08:13, April 21, 2021
Tourists visit a rose planting base in Shigugang Village of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 20, 2021. Flowers in planting bases are in full bloom as temperature rises recently in Changxing, attracting tourists and boosting local economic development. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- To carry forward the Red Boat Spirit, model-making craftsmen are on the move in E China's Zhejiang
- Farmers in Hangzhou busy harvesting Longjing tea leaves
- Farmers feed basses in Deqing County, Zhejiang
- Yiwu's total value of foreign trade in Jan.- Nov. up 6.9 percent year-on-year
- Bad math learner, good logical thinker
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.