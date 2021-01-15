Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
Yiwu's total value of foreign trade in Jan.- Nov. up 6.9 percent year-on-year

(Xinhua)    10:41, January 15, 2021

A Yemeni trader selects tea pots at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 14, 2021. Facing the onslaught of COVID-19 pandemic, authorities in Yiwu City, dubbed "world supermarket," manage to strick a good balance between coordinated epidemic prevention and control and smooth economic growth. According to customs data, the city's total value of foreign trade hit 285.99 billion yuan (about 42.69 billion U.S. dollars) in January-November, 2020, or up by 6.9 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)


