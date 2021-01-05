Award-winning photos show poverty reduction achievements in NE China's Jilin province

To fully demonstrate the achievements of Jilin Province in poverty reduction and development since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Information Office of the People's Government of Jilin Province launched a photo and video solicitation activity under the theme "Happy Jilin, Pursuing a Better Life" from July 20 to Oct. 20, 2020.

As of Oct. 20, a total of 1,500 photos and over 300 videos have been collected. After the preliminary evaluation and selection by the expert jury, the award-winning works were finally selected.

First prize (1 photo)

(Photo/Fei Jiwei)

Second prize (5 photos)

(Photo/Zhang Yuebo)

(Photo/Ding Qingkai)

(Photo/Guan Chun)

(Photo/Tong Weiyuan)

(Photo/Han Wenhua)

Third prize (10 photos)

(Photo/Sun Tieshi)

(Photo/Zhang Limin)

(Photo/Zhang Hongwei)

(Photo/He Ping)

(Photo/Xu Lin)

(Photo/Ding Qingkai)

(Photo/Chang Jianru)

(Photo/Chen Huihui)

(Photo/Zhang Hongbin)

(Photo/Qui Huining)

Participation prize (30 photos)

(Photo/Hou Bo)

(Photo/Li Guangyou)

(Photo/Zhang Limin)

(Photo/Qi Haiyang)

(Photo/Li Shengwen)

(Photo/Guo Qingyun)

(Photo/Sun Guihua)

(Photo/Sha Zhanchun)

(Photo/Li Xiaoming)

(Photo/Han Dawei)

(Photo/Zhang Hongwei)

(Photo/Guan Chun)

(Photo/Gao Guimei)

(Photo/Feng Jiannan)

(Photo/Feng Jiannan)

(Photo/Lu Min)

(Photo/Chen Huaxin)

(Photo/Lu Daqian)

(Photo/Qi Shuang)

(Photo/Qi Shuang)

(Photo/Liu Shuxia)

(Photo/Xu Hongmei)

(Photo/Huo Chunguang)

(Photo/Yang Xingguo)

(Photo/Fang Haiying)

(Photo/He Qinglai)

(Photo/Li Guoming)

(Photo/Li Guoming)

(Photo/Zhang Yuebo)

(Photo/Zhang Yuebo)