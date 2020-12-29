Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

In pics: poverty alleviation relocation in Guizhou

(Xinhua)    17:02, December 29, 2020

Li Changde (C) takes his grandchildren Li Siyu (R) and Li Qingyi to walk to school at a newly-built community for poverty alleviation relocation at Shexiang ancient township of Dafang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 24, 2020. Li Siyu, 8, and his 6-year-old sister Li Qingyi, formerly lived at Hetou Village as members of a poverty-stricken household. They had to spend nearly an hour walking to school everyday. Their parents worked at other cities and Li Changde, the 68-year-old grandfather, shouldered the responsibility to take them to and from school. In 2019 as part of the country's poverty alleviation relocation project, the whole family of Li Changde moved to a new residential community in the county seat of Dafang, with primary school and kindergarten located nearby the community. Now the children only need to take 10 minutes to walk to school and kindergarten. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York