In pics: poverty alleviation relocation in Guizhou

Li Changde (C) takes his grandchildren Li Siyu (R) and Li Qingyi to walk to school at a newly-built community for poverty alleviation relocation at Shexiang ancient township of Dafang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 24, 2020. Li Siyu, 8, and his 6-year-old sister Li Qingyi, formerly lived at Hetou Village as members of a poverty-stricken household. They had to spend nearly an hour walking to school everyday. Their parents worked at other cities and Li Changde, the 68-year-old grandfather, shouldered the responsibility to take them to and from school. In 2019 as part of the country's poverty alleviation relocation project, the whole family of Li Changde moved to a new residential community in the county seat of Dafang, with primary school and kindergarten located nearby the community. Now the children only need to take 10 minutes to walk to school and kindergarten. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)