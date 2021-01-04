Black-necked cranes rest at reservoir in Lhunzhub County, Lhasa

Black-necked cranes rest at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County, Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2021. Black-necked cranes are often seen foraging and resting in the river valleys of Lhunzhub in winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
