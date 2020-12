Students take an online class at home in a village in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 6, 2020. Today, 5,417 villages, or 99 percent of all villages in the region, have 4G network coverage, and 5,439 villages have fiber-optic network connections. Aided by broadband and 4G coverage, mobile Internet is transforming the way of life on the plateau. E-commerce is booming, generating new avenues of income for Tibetans. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)