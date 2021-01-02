Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 2, 2021
People dance to greet advent of New Year in Ameiqituo Town, Guizhou

(Xinhua)    13:32, January 02, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2020 shows people dancing around a bonfire to greet the advent of the New Year in Ameiqituo Town of Qinglong County, Qianxinan Buyi-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Qinbing)


