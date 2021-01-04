Harbin attracts tourists by making best use of ice in winter

Tourists have fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2021. Harbin, dubbed China's "ice city", attracts tourists by making the best use of ice element during the winter time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
