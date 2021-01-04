Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 4, 2021
Harbin attracts tourists by making best use of ice in winter

(Xinhua)    10:08, January 04, 2021

Tourists have fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2021. Harbin, dubbed China's "ice city", attracts tourists by making the best use of ice element during the winter time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


