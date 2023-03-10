Xi Jinping unanimously elected Chinese president, PRC CMC chairman

Xinhua) 11:03, March 10, 2023

Xi Jinping is unanimously elected president of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the PRC at the third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping was unanimously elected president of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the PRC on Friday at the ongoing session of the 14th National People's Congress.

