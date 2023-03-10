Cherry blossom-themed metro trains make debut in Wuhan, C China’s Hubei

People's Daily Online) 14:15, March 10, 2023

Photo shows a cherry blossom-themed metro train in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (Photo courtesy of Wuhan Metro)

Two metro lines in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, namely Line 1 and Line 8, put into operation cherry blossom-themed trains on March 8, which will run until April 30.

The train of Line 1 travels across the city with its newly-dressed pink coating, resembling a flying cherry blossom ribbon. Inside a train of Line 8, a sea of pink decorations create a visible spring vibe.

A closer look at the floor of these special trains reveals a flower-sightseeing map, offering a guide to visitors on how to take metro trains to reach beautiful cherry blooming sites in the city.

A finless porpoise mascot of Wuhan Metro appeared at two stations, giving away cultural and creative products themed on cherry blossoms, such as stickers and canvas bags.

