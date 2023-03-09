Home>>
Peach blossoms bring charm to Beihai Park in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 13:23, March 09, 2023
Peach blossoms next to the White Pagoda at Beihai Park are in full bloom, attracting many tourists in Beijing, March 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
