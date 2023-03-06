Home>>
400-year-old saucer magnolia tree blossoms in Hanzhong, NW China’s Shaanxi
(People's Daily Online) 09:42, March 06, 2023
|Photo shows blossoms of a saucer magnolia tree more than 400 years old at the Wuhou Temple scenic area in Mianxian county, Hanzhong city, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Zhang Yiming)
A saucer magnolia tree which is more than 400 years old is in blossom at the Wuhou Temple scenic area in Mianxian county, Hanzhong city, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.
The butterfly-shaped flowers perfectly complement the surrounding historic architecture in the scenic area, attracting throngs of visitors.
