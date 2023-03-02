Pink spring arrives with blooming cherry blossoms in E China’s Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 16:10, March 02, 2023

Photo shows a visitor touring the Mingyue Mountain scenic spot in Yichun, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Chen Lyu)

The Mingyue Mountain scenic spot in Yichun, east China's Jiangxi Province, was recently decorated by blankets of pink cherry blossoms. The appealing sight draws throngs of visitors for a sightseeing tour.

