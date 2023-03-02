Inner Mongolia to afforest over 1 mln hectares of land

Aerial photo taken on June 12, 2022 shows the view of Mordaga National Forest Park in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

HOHHOT, March 1 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will green over 16 million mu (over 1.06 million hectares) of land with trees and grass this year to further strengthen its afforestation efforts, according to local authorities.

This year, more than 3 million mu of trees and over 13 million mu of grass will be planted, and over 5 million mu of desertified and sandy land will be treated, said Wang Zhaosheng, director of the regional forestry and grassland bureau.

Last year, the autonomous region planted 4.74 million mu of trees and 17.16 million mu of grass, and treated 7.5 million mu of desertified and sandy land, Wang added.

Home to four of the country's major deserts and four major sandy areas, Inner Mongolia has long been plagued by desertification and sandy land, and in recent years, the region has stepped up its afforestation efforts.

