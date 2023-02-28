Home>>
Marathon race held amidst sea of rapeseed flowers in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 09:15, February 28, 2023
|Athletes and marathon enthusiasts from home and abroad compete in a marathon amidst a sea of rapeseed flowers in Luoping county, Qujing city, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Feb. 25, 2023. (Photo/Liu Yi)
A marathon race kicked off in Luoping county, Qujing city, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Feb. 25, 2023. More than 11,000 athletes and marathon enthusiasts from home and abroad participated in the race.
A marathon race, a half marathon race and a 6.6 km race were held. The runners passed through several scenic spots during the race, and 90 percent of the course passed through rapeseed flower fields.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring farming gets going on SW China's Yunnan rice terraces
- Father pushes disabled son across marathon finish line for 56th time
- In pics: Over 80,000 tulips bloom in Kunming, SW China
- Cherry blossoms light up valley in SW China’s Yunnan
- Rare bird sightings show remarkable progress in biodiversity conservation in Dehong, SW China’s Yunnan
- 2023 Suzhou Marathon to be held in March
- Wild pangolin wanders into border police station in Yunnan
- Yunnan sees hiring boom as tourism makes strong comeback
- Colorful Hani terraced fields
- In pics: Picturesque misty scenery of Ning'er county, SW China's Yunnan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.