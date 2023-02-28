Marathon race held amidst sea of rapeseed flowers in SW China's Yunnan

Athletes and marathon enthusiasts from home and abroad compete in a marathon amidst a sea of rapeseed flowers in Luoping county, Qujing city, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Feb. 25, 2023. (Photo/Liu Yi)

A marathon race kicked off in Luoping county, Qujing city, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Feb. 25, 2023. More than 11,000 athletes and marathon enthusiasts from home and abroad participated in the race.

A marathon race, a half marathon race and a 6.6 km race were held. The runners passed through several scenic spots during the race, and 90 percent of the course passed through rapeseed flower fields.

