Cultural and tourism industry booms in central China's Luoyang

Xinhua) 09:55, February 28, 2023

Tourists watch a film at Luoyi ancient city in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2023. Official data showed that the city saw 10.31 million trips in January of 2023, generating 6.28 billion yuan (about 902.44 million U.S. dollars) in revenue, up 746.63 percent and 690.06 percent year on year respectively. (Xinhua/Li An)

A tourist selects clothes at a store in Luoyi ancient city of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows the scenery of the Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Luanchuan County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists visit the Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Luanchuan County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows visitors enjoying the scenery of the Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Luanchuan County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows the scenery of the Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Luanchuan County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

A tourist visits the Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Luanchuan County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows the scenery of the Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Luanchuan County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists visit Luoyi ancient city in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows exhibits in a shop at Luoyi ancient city in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A tourist poses for photos at Luoyi ancient city in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists visit the Laojun Mountain scenic spot in Luanchuan County of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Actors perform at Luoyi ancient city in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

