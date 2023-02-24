C China’s Luoyang launches public welfare classes for children

People's Daily Online) 16:21, February 24, 2023

Children learn Taekwondo under the instruction of a teacher at Luoyang Youth Children’s Activity Center, in Luoyang city, north China’s Henan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Huang Zhengwei)

The Youth Children’s Activity Center in Luoyang, central China’s Henan Province, recently started to offer free lessons on martial arts, Taekwondo, dances, tennis, and badminton to children. Left-behind children, children of migrant workers and those from low-income families are given priority to attend the classes.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)