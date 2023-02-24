Home>>
C China’s Luoyang launches public welfare classes for children
(People's Daily Online) 16:21, February 24, 2023
Children learn Taekwondo under the instruction of a teacher at Luoyang Youth Children’s Activity Center, in Luoyang city, north China’s Henan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Huang Zhengwei)
The Youth Children’s Activity Center in Luoyang, central China’s Henan Province, recently started to offer free lessons on martial arts, Taekwondo, dances, tennis, and badminton to children. Left-behind children, children of migrant workers and those from low-income families are given priority to attend the classes.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Public welfare cinema enriches leisure time of rural residents
- U.S. retirement system ranks poorly compared with other developed nations: media
- Restored giant Buddha statue of Lushena unveiled in Longmen Grottoes
- China's procuratorates file over 670,000 public interest litigation cases in 5 yrs
- American child welfare system falling short due to persistent child poverty: report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.