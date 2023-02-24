Wildlife at Panna National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India
A herd of deer are seen at Panna National Park in Panna district of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows deer at Panna National Park in Panna district of India's Madhya Pradesh state. (Str/Xinhua)
A deer is seen at Panna National Park in Panna district of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A deer is seen at Panna National Park in Panna district of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A tiger is seen at Panna National Park in Panna district of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
An elephant and its baby are seen at Panna National Park in Panna district of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
