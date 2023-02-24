We Are China

Wildlife at Panna National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India

Xinhua) 13:42, February 24, 2023

A herd of deer are seen at Panna National Park in Panna district of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 23, 2023 shows deer at Panna National Park in Panna district of India's Madhya Pradesh state. (Str/Xinhua)

A deer is seen at Panna National Park in Panna district of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

A deer is seen at Panna National Park in Panna district of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

A tiger is seen at Panna National Park in Panna district of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

An elephant and its baby are seen at Panna National Park in Panna district of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

