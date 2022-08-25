Home>>
Animals seen at Chobe National Park, Botswana
(Xinhua) 10:29, August 25, 2022
Antelopes are seen at Chobe National Park, northern Botswana, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Teng Junwei)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Animals in Namibia's Etosha National Park
- Animals enjoy cozy winter in Nanjing
- Bosten lake, a paradise for waterfowls in NW China
- Captive breeding of rare butterfly succeeds in southwest China
- Bryde's whale preys at Mirs Bay in Shenzhen
- Giant pandas welcome 5th birthday
- Dog show held in Samobor, Croatia
- Int'l Day for Biological Diversity falls on May 22
- Russia registers world's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals
- Employees in Wuhan Zoo stick to posts with feeding and disinfection work for animals
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.