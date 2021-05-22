Home>>
Int'l Day for Biological Diversity falls on May 22
(Xinhua) 09:50, May 22, 2021
File photo taken on July 23, 2016 shows two wildebeests battling with each other at the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. The International Day for Biological Diversity falls on May 22. (Xinhua/Pan Siwei)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia registers world's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals
- Employees in Wuhan Zoo stick to posts with feeding and disinfection work for animals
- Animals seen at Zoological Gardens in Yangon, Myanmar
- Animals relieve from heat wave in Zagreb, Croatia
- Animals relieve from summer heat
- Animals in battle against hot summer
- China’s ivory trade ban hailed by foreign media
- Animals cool down in high temperture
- Wild squirrels at West Lake don’t fear their human friends
- Bizarre vegetables and animals presented at Agri-Expo
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.