People visit village in Siguenza city, Spain
(Xinhua) 09:49, May 21, 2021
A man visits Siguenza city, Spain, on May 19, 2021. Siguenza is a municipality in the province of Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. Most villages in Siguenza have only a few dozen people, making it one of the regions with the lowest population density in Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
