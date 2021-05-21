People visit village in Siguenza city, Spain

Xinhua) 09:49, May 21, 2021

A man visits Siguenza city, Spain, on May 19, 2021. Siguenza is a municipality in the province of Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. Most villages in Siguenza have only a few dozen people, making it one of the regions with the lowest population density in Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

