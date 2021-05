Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Rainbow appears in South China's Nanning after rain

Ecns.cn) 15:05, May 18, 2021

A beautiful rainbow landscape appears after a heavy rain in Nanning, Guangxi, May 16, 2021. (Photo /Huang Weiming)

