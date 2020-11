Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2020 shows the Nanning international railway port in operation in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The Nanning international railway port integrates multimodal transport by air, sea, highway and railway. The completed project of railway port has helped push forward China's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). (Xinhua/Lu Boan)