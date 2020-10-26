Nanning International Marathon to be held online

NANNING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 15th Nanning International Marathon will be held at the beginning of December in an online format, organizers said on Monday.

"We welcome professional athletes and running enthusiasts from all over the world to take part in the Nanning International Marathon through a special application, which will be available soon," said Pan Jianhui, an official from the Nanning Sports Bureau.

The competition debuted in 2006, and around 28,000 runners from home and abroad took part in the 2019 edition. This event is recognized as a gold-licensed event by the China Athletics Association.