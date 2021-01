Photo taken on Aug 27, 2019 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in Southwest China's Guizhou province. [Photo/Xinhua]

China will officially open its 500-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope's (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, to international scientists starting April 1, according to China's National Astronomical Observatories.