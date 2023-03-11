Video: This is the People's Republic of China

(People's Daily App) 12:34, March 11, 2023

I am ancient and profound. I am also young and open.

I am prosperous and enterprising. I am also friendly and peace-loving.

Once impoverished and weak, I have a dream in my heart and so I never stopped trying.

I have a vast territory and am home to more than 1.4 billion people, and I know that it is the people who always have my back, give me confidence.

While developing myself, I am also devoted to delivering benefits to the rest of the world. I am looking forward to joining hands with countries all over the world to meet challenges and share the opportunities.

I am the People's Republic of China.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)