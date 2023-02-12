Home>>
Iranian president to visit China from February 14 to 16
(CGTN) 13:35, February 12, 2023
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay a state visit to China from February 14 to 16, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Sunday.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)
