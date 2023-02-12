Cambodian King flies to Beijing for regular medical checkup

Xinhua) 13:12, February 12, 2023

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, along with his mother, former Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, left here on Sunday for Beijing, capital of China, for a routine medical checkup.

At the Phnom Penh International Airport, the royal family was seen off by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese embassy officials to Cambodia as well as other dignitaries.

In a royal message to the compatriots, Sihamoni, 69, said his trip to Beijing is to have a medical checkup.

"During my absence, Samdech Say Chhum, president of the Senate, will assume the title of the acting Head of State of the Kingdom of Cambodia," he said.

The king has his health checked up by Chinese doctors twice a year. His last medical checkup trip was made in August last year.

