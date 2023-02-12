Cambodian King flies to Beijing for regular medical checkup
PHNOM PENH, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, along with his mother, former Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, left here on Sunday for Beijing, capital of China, for a routine medical checkup.
At the Phnom Penh International Airport, the royal family was seen off by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese embassy officials to Cambodia as well as other dignitaries.
In a royal message to the compatriots, Sihamoni, 69, said his trip to Beijing is to have a medical checkup.
"During my absence, Samdech Say Chhum, president of the Senate, will assume the title of the acting Head of State of the Kingdom of Cambodia," he said.
The king has his health checked up by Chinese doctors twice a year. His last medical checkup trip was made in August last year.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's disaster relief supplies arrive at Istanbul Airport in Türkiye
- Kenya welcomes 1st group of Chinese tourists after pandemic
- China, Greece sign strategic cooperation agreement on shipping finance
- Resumption of China's outbound travel to boost Malaysia's GDP, says economists
- China launches time-honored brand festival to promote consumption
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.