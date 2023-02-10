Cherry blossom festival to kick off in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 09:59, February 10, 2023

Photo shows cherry blossoms in Yongfu township, Longyan city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Chen Xiurong)

As cherry trees in Longyan city, southeast China's Fujian Province enter the blossom season, a month-long cherry blossom festival will kick off in the city’s Yongfu township on Feb. 10, 2023.

The festival aims to boost tourism and consumption recovery by grasping the opportunities provided by the blooming season, ensuring a good start to the cultural and tourism industry in 2023.

Various parts of Longyan, including Tingjiang National Wetland Park in Changting county, are decked in a sea of pink and red cherry blossoms, attracting crowds of visitors. Apart from the beautiful cherry blossoms, the blooming azalea flowers, rapeseed flowers, peach and plum blossoms, and verdant tea gardens in different parts of the city make for a beautiful view.

In addition, potted azaleas grown in just Yongfu township alone account for 70 percent of the market share of potted azaleas in China.

