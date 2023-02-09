We Are China

Snow scenery in Dingxi, NW China's Gansu

Xinhua) 09:58, February 09, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 8, 2023 shows the snow scenery in Minxian County in Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

