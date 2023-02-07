Home>>
Colorful tulips to greet coming spring in SE China’s Fujian
(People's Daily Online) 08:46, February 07, 2023
Photo shows blooming tulips at Xiamen Horticulture Expo Garden in Jimei district, Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)
The 13th tulip exhibition of the Xiamen Horticulture Expo Garden was held in Jimei district, Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province, from Jan. 22 to Feb. 5, 2023.
The flower exhibition is themed on tulips, along with other bulb flowers such as wild daffodils and hyacinths, as well as various seasonal plants. Colorful flowers blanketed the luxuriant lawns here, drawing crowds of visitors.
