Magnificent decorations greet upcoming Lantern Festival in E China’s Shandong
The “ancient city of Ju state”, a state during the Spring and Autumn period (770 B.C.-476 B.C.), in Rizhao, east China’s Shandong, is decorated with colorful lanterns and bright lights. (Photo/Chen Guangjin)
Rizhao in east China’s Shandong Province has been decked in colorful lanterns and bright lights, creating a festive atmosphere to greet the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year.
The city held a large variety of culture and tourism activities, drawing crowds of visitors.
Many people were treated to a magnificent visual feast at the city’s tourist attractions, such as Dongyi town and the “ancient city of Ju state”, a state during the Spring and Autumn period (770 B.C.-476 B.C.), viewing lanterns, watching intangible cultural heritage performances and taking part in folk activities on Jan. 30.
