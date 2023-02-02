Magnificent decorations greet upcoming Lantern Festival in E China’s Shandong

People's Daily Online) 16:39, February 02, 2023

The “ancient city of Ju state”, a state during the Spring and Autumn period (770 B.C.-476 B.C.), in Rizhao, east China’s Shandong, is decorated with colorful lanterns and bright lights. (Photo/Chen Guangjin)

Rizhao in east China’s Shandong Province has been decked in colorful lanterns and bright lights, creating a festive atmosphere to greet the upcoming Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year.

The city held a large variety of culture and tourism activities, drawing crowds of visitors.

Many people were treated to a magnificent visual feast at the city’s tourist attractions, such as Dongyi town and the “ancient city of Ju state”, a state during the Spring and Autumn period (770 B.C.-476 B.C.), viewing lanterns, watching intangible cultural heritage performances and taking part in folk activities on Jan. 30.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)