Cherry blossoms in SW China's Yunnan attract throngs of visitors

Photo shows blooming cherry blossoms on Jingmai Mountain in Pu’er city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Su Kun)

Blooming cherry trees on Jingmai Mountain in Pu’er city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, attracted large crowds of visitors during the Spring Festival holiday, which ran from Jan. 21 to 27.

The Jingmai Mountain Ancient Tea Forest, which is also a scenic area, received over 28,000 visitors during the holiday.

Jingmai Mountain is renowned for its tea. The Jingmai Mountain Ancient Tea Forest covers an area of 28,000 mu (about 1,866.7 hectares), with a tea-picking area of 12,000 mu (800 hectares). It is currently the world’s best preserved ancient cultivated tea forest, with a history of more than 1,000 years.

