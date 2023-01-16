Colorful bald cypresses enter best viewing season in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:52, January 16, 2023

Bald cypresses have entered their best viewing season on the lakeside of Yilong Lake in Shiping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The colorful bald cypresses create a fairytale-like scene, and together with the deep blue sky and the clear lake surroundings form a picturesque landscape resembling a natural oil painting.

Bald cypresses are seen on the lakeside of Yilong Lake in Shiping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Shiping county)

