Sunrise scenery of Fuyuan, NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 14:21, January 16, 2023

This photo taken on Jan. 14, 2023 shows the sunrise scenery at Dongji Pavilion in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

