Beautiful scenery of bald cypresses in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 14:50, January 09, 2023

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of bald cypresses in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Bald cypresses are turning red, forming a beautiful winter scene, in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Winter is the best season to enjoy the picturesque scenery of bald cypresses and their reflections on the water in Xiamen.

