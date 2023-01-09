Home>>
Beautiful scenery of bald cypresses in SE China's Fujian
(People's Daily Online) 14:50, January 09, 2023
|Photo shows the beautiful scenery of bald cypresses in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)
Bald cypresses are turning red, forming a beautiful winter scene, in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province.
Winter is the best season to enjoy the picturesque scenery of bald cypresses and their reflections on the water in Xiamen.
