Mysterious scenery of mist-enveloped lake in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 16:13, November 17, 2022

Landscape of the Moon Lake and colorful mountains enveloped in the mist on a winter morning, creating a mysterious scenery in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/China News Service)

