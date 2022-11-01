Best time to enjoy beautiful red leaves across China

People's Daily Online) 16:33, November 01, 2022

Photo shows red maple leaves in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Liang Yongfeng)

Autumn brings a visual feast of beautiful red leaves across China. In different parts of the country, this is the best time to enjoy red leaves.

Leaves turn red when the temperature drops. According to the China Meteorological Administration, recent cold air has resulted in temperatures continuing to fall in most parts of the country.

The administration forecast that the period between Oct. 21 and Nov. 5 will be the best time to enjoy red leaves in large parts of north China, the northern part of regions along the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, the southeastern part of northwest China, and the northern part of the Jianghan Plain in central China.

The southern part of regions along the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, the northwestern part of regions along the Yangtze River and the Huaihe River, the Jianghan Plain and regions south of the Yangtze River, as well as the eastern part of southwest China will see the best time for appreciating red leaves between Nov. 6 and Nov. 20.

Also, the period between Nov. 21 and Dec. 5 will be the best period to enjoy the scenery of red leaves in many regions south of the Yangtze River, the southern part of Guizhou Province and the central part of Yunnan Province in southwest China, as well as the northern part of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

