A close glance at cave hidden in tropical limestone cluster in Hainan
(Ecns.cn) 09:38, October 28, 2022
Scenery of a karst landscape of E'xian Ridge in South China's Hainan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ling Nan)
The ridge boasts the largest and most completely preserved karst tropical rain forest in Hainan.
