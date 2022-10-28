We Are China

A close glance at cave hidden in tropical limestone cluster in Hainan

Ecns.cn) 09:38, October 28, 2022

Scenery of a karst landscape of E'xian Ridge in South China's Hainan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ling Nan)

The ridge boasts the largest and most completely preserved karst tropical rain forest in Hainan.

