Beautiful autumn scenery of Potatso National Park in China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 11:01, October 23, 2022

Photo shows the autumn scenery of the Potatso National Park in Shangri-La, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Potatso National Park)

The Potatso National Park in Shangri-La, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province began showing off its beautiful autumn scenery in mid-October and late October. The autumn breeze has turned the park into a natural oil painting.

The Potatso National Park, situated in the center area of the Three Parallel Rivers of Yunnan Protected Areas, which is a world heritage site, is an important treasure house of biodiversity and an ecological barrier in Yunnan Province, and plays a vital role in protecting and utilizing the ecological environment in key ecological function zones.

